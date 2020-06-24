Indictment for death of Ahmaud Arbery released, accused men face nine counts

GEORGIA (WRBL) – An indictment for the death of Ahmaud Arbery was released, detailing nine separate counts that the accused will face in a grand jury trial.

Arbery was killed on Feb. 23 in Glynn County, Ga. by three men, Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael, and William R. Bryan. The case will be prosecuted by Joyette Holmes.

The nine counts facing the three accused include one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment, and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony.

You can read the full indictment below: