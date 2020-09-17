‘It was a long night’: Rincon wedding venue damaged by possible tornado

Georgia

by: Molly Curley

Posted: / Updated:

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – Just days before its grand opening, a Rincon wedding venue was damaged by the impacts of Tropical Depression Sally.

The Waters Estate owner, Andrea Allsbrook, says she lives on the McCall Road property and woke up to strong winds and debris around 3 a.m. Thursday.

That’s when a tornado warning was issued for the area.

“It was a long night to say the least,” Allsbrook said. “I was not sure what I was going to wake up to.”

The most extensive damage from the possible tornado can be seen at the gazebo, though the bridal sweet and main pavilion were hit, too.

The owner says “the show must go on,” and plans to host The Waters Estate grand opening on Sept. 27, even if there are some changes to the layout.

Allsbrook hopes the damage done will bring the community together for good.

The tornado-warned thunderstorm caused significant damage throughout Effingham County Thursday morning. Over in Guyton, a tree fell over onto the roof of a home.

Tree falls on Guyton home

It’s not clear yet whether a survey team will deploy to assess the possible tornado.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible through the day as Sally tracks north of the Coastal Empire.

