‘It’s her whole life’s testimony’; LaGrange parents remembering daughter following overdose

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange natives, Tasha and Jimmy Allen lost their daughter, Chalice, in an overdose on Aug. 31, 2021. The overdose was due to a street bought 30 milligram Percocet that was laced with Fentanyl. The Allen’s are now working with $1 Thursdays creator, Anthony Talley, to purchase a symbolic head stone for Chalice.

“This headstone is so very important to us because it symbolizes who she is, who she was and where she is now. It’s her whole life’s testimony and it’s something that will minister to us over the years,” said Mrs. Allen.

Chalice was a LaGrange native, 2020 Troup High School graduate and musician who often spent her free time playing the guitar along with other instruments.

Aside from being the day that Chalice passed, Aug. 31 is also International Overdose Awareness Day. The Allen’s saw that a sign and have become advocates against the misuse of drugs in the community.

“It’s agonizing, I really can’t put it into words, there’s nothing you can really say,” said Mr. Allen.

Mrs. Allen said losing her daughter was the spiritual awakening they needed and created a ministry called “Chalice’s Campfire” in honor of their daughter to advocate youth.

The Allen’s would like to purchase a headstone with a guitar on top for their daughter to symbolize her love for music. They were quoted about $10,000 for the headstone and shortly after they began to work with another LaGrange native, Anthony Talley, and his program $1 Thursdays.

“All the signs lined up and I started to campaign and right now to date there’s $1,319 that have been raised,” said Talley.

$1 Thursdays is a program where Talley raises money for a different causes and donates the funds entirely to the chosen cause of the week. The program has gained popularity throughout the community and has helped thousands of families.

Talley said using $1 Thursdays to raise money for Chalice’s headstone aligns perfectly with his program’s purpose of taking care of people, one dollar at a time, one person at a time. He also said he identified with the cause more so because of some significant losses he has faced in his life.

The Allen’s describe Talley’s gesture as very moving and said it has made them emotional to see the amount of empathy he has shown them.

To donate to Chalice’s headstone please visit the fundraising page created by the Allen’s.