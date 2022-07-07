GEORGIA (WRBL) – A happy anniversary to former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn. Thursday marks 76 years of marriage for the couple, who live in Plains, Georgia.

The two were married in Plains on July 7, 1946. The Carters are the longest-married presidential couple in American history.

This photo was shared with WRBL by a viewer of a drive-by celebration for the Carters in their hometown this afternoon.



During an interview ahead of their 75th wedding anniversary last year, the 39th President told The Associated Press their marriage is a full partnership.

Carter served as the President of the United States from 1977-1981.



Congratulations on your amazing 76 years of marriage President and Mrs. Carter!