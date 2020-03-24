Jimmy Carter National Historic Site closes additional facilities, services, following Sumter County COVID-19 resolution

PLAINS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Jimmy Carter National Historic Site will close additional facilities and suspend services indefinitely as a response to the Sumter County REsolution Concerning COVID-19 that was issued by the Sumter County Emergency Management Agency.

Going forward, in addition to the closure of the Plains High School and Plains Depot, and the other historic site facilities that were closed as of March 19, now the Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm grounds and restrooms will close.

The additional closure means that none of the public facilities at the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site will be open to the public, and the annual Easter Egg Hunt and Junior Ranger Day on April 11 has been canceled. The facility intends to reschedule Junior Ranger Day.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Jimmy Carter National Historic Site is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor COVID-19. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website www.nps.gov/jimmycarter and social media channels,” the site said in a statement.

While the facilities are closed, outdoor spaces will remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance.