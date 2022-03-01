ATLANTA (AP) – A federal judge said that while it’s likely that some parts of Georgia’s redistricting plans are illegal, he’ll allow the new congressional and state legislative maps to be used for this year’s elections because changes at this point would be too disruptive.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones’ ruling came late Monday after a hearing last month that lasted several days in three lawsuits challenging the newly drawn districts that were crafted by state lawmakers and signed into law last year by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

The lawsuits, filed by African American organizations and individual voters, allege the maps weaken the growing electoral strength of communities of color in violation of the federal Voting Rights Act.