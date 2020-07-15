Judge could decide soon on new trial in 1985 Georgia murders

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) – A judge says he could decide by Friday whether a Georgia man should get a new trial in the 1985 shooting deaths of a husband and wife at a coastal Georgia church.

Dennis Perry is serving two life sentences for the killings of Harold and Thelma Swain. But his attorneys are seeking a new trial after DNA evidence emerged tying another suspect to the crime scene.

The state, though, argued at a Monday hearing that Perry can’t seek a new trial because he signed an agreement to forego appeals as part of an agreement to a life sentence after his conviction, avoiding a possible death penalty.

