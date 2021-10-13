Judge dismisses Fulton County ballot review case in Georgia

FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, file photo, election workers in Fulton County began working through a recount of ballots in Atlanta. Investigators with Georgia’s secretary of state’s office have not found any evidence to substantiate claims that fraudulent or counterfeit ballots were counted in Fulton County during the 2020 general election. Henry County Superior Court Chief Judge Brian Amero is presiding over a lawsuit that alleges fraud in Fulton County during last year’s election. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit that alleged fraud in Georgia’s most populous county during the 2020 election.

A longtime critic of Georgia’s election systems and a group of voters sought a review of some 147,000 absentee ballots to determine whether there are illegitimate ballots among them.

Henry County Superior Court Chief Judge Brian Amero dismissed the lawsuit on Wednesday.

He wrote that the voters who brought the lawsuit “failed to allege a particularized injury” and therefore lack the standing to claim that their state constitutional rights to equal protection and due process had been violated.