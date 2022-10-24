ATLANTA (AP) – A trial to determine whether Georgia can continue to ban abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy is underway in an Atlanta courtroom.

Carrie Cwiak, an abortion provider, testified Monday that the state’s law is confusing and harmful to women’s health.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has scheduled two days of testimony in a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the law.

The lawsuit by doctors and advocacy groups argues the law violates the Georgia Constitution’s right to privacy and liberty.

The state attorney general’s office responded in a court filing that Georgia’s privacy protections do not extend to abortion because it impacts another “human life.”