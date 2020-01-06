Judge nixes defense funding appeal in teacher’s 2005 slaying

FILE – This Feb 22, 2017 file photo released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation shows Ryan Alexander Duke, in Georgia. Duke was charged with murder Feb. 23 in the slaying of Tara Grinstead, an Irwin County High School teacher who disappeared in 2005. Tifton Judicial Circuit District Attorney Paul Bowden says a grand jury […]

TIFTON, Ga. (AP) – A man charged with killing a Georgia teacher who vanished in 2005 has lost another appeal requesting state funding for expert witnesses.

News outlets report Judge Bill Reinhardt on Friday ruled once again that the state doesn’t have to pay for Ryan Duke’s defense to hire outside investigators.

He wrote that Duke, who traded his public defenders for private attorneys willing to take the case pro bono, can’t pick and choose which state-provided services he’d like to receive.

Duke is charged with murder in the death of Tara Grinstead, whose disappearance was the focus of the podcast “Up and Vanished.” Her death was confirmed in 2017.