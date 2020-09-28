Judge orders Georgia to have paper pollbook backups

Georgia

by: KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) – A federal judge says every polling place in Georgia must have at least one updated paper backup of the electronic pollbooks that are used to check voters in.

U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg called the requirement “a limited common sense remedy” to “real and repetitive voting impediments” voters have faced.

Voting integrity activists had asked the judge to order the change, arguing that malfunctioning electronic pollbooks created bottlenecks that resulted in voters waiting in long lines during the primary election in June and runoff election in August.

The electronic pollbooks are part of the new election system the state bought last year from Dominion Voting Systems for more than $100 million.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

88° / 63°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 70% 88° 63°

Tuesday

67° / 51°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 67° 51°

Wednesday

75° / 55°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 75° 55°

Thursday

83° / 54°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 83° 54°

Friday

73° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 73° 50°

Saturday

74° / 50°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 74° 50°

Sunday

77° / 52°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 77° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

79°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
79°

77°

9 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
70%
77°

74°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

71°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

70°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

69°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

67°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

66°

5 AM
Showers
40%
66°

65°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
65°

64°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
64°

64°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
64°

64°

9 AM
Showers
40%
64°

64°

10 AM
Showers
50%
64°

64°

11 AM
Showers
50%
64°

65°

12 PM
Showers
40%
65°

65°

1 PM
Few Showers
30%
65°

65°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
65°

66°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

67°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories