Judge rejects plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William “Roddie” Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. The men were convicted of murder in November 2021 for chasing Ahmaud Arbery in pickup trucks when he was out for a jog, cutting off the Black man’s escape and fatally blasting him with a shotgun. (Pool, file via AP)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) – A federal judge has rejected a plea agreement that would have averted a hate crimes trial for the man convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery’s parents had denounced the proposed deal for Travis McMichael, and the judge proceeded with plans to summon potential jurors next week.

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones asked the judge to reject the deal and described the U.S. Justice Department’s decision to propose it as “disrespectful.”

Proposed plea agreements for father and son Greg and Travis McMichael were filed with the court late Sunday.

