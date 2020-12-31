Judge rules 4,000 Columbus voters may cast provisional ballots in Jan. 5 runoff

SANDY SPRINGS, GA – MARCH 06: “I’m a Georgia Voter” stickers are seen at a polling station in St Andrew Presbyterian Church March 6, 2012 in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Ten states, including Georgia, hold caucuses and primaries today for voters to pick their choices for the Republican presidential nominee. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A federal judge has ruled to partially grant a preliminary injunction in a Muscogee County voting lawsuit, allowing more than 4,000 registered voters to cast provisional ballots as the Muscogee County Board of Elections investigates their mailing addresses more closely heading into the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs in Georgia.

U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner ruled on the merits of a legal challenge issued by Muscogee County GOP Chairman Alton Russell that targeted 4,034 voters eligibility to vote in Columbus based on their listed mailing addresses.

Based on Judge Gardner’s ruling, the 4,034 voters may cast provisional ballots as the county’s election Board checks into the circumstances of their listed mailing addresses.

Previously, Judge Gardner had granted a Plaintiff’s Motion for a Temporary Restraining Order on Dec. 28, ruling that the Board could not prevent voters with mailing addresses outside of Columbus from casting their ballots in the Jan. 5, 2021 runoff election.

The new order, issued on Dec. 30, says that the voters named in Russell’s lawsuit must now be advised by the Board that their eligibility has been challenged due to their names being listed on the National Change of Address registry.

“It allows our board to continue doing what they’re doing, which is following the Georgia law,” Jim Clark, Attorney for the Muscogee County Board of Elections and Registrations “…the order does contain some things that we don’t agree with but in terms of finishing out this election, it’s a big win for the county to continue doing what they’re doing.”

As a result, the more than 4,000 voters whose eligibility was contested are allowed to cast a provisional ballot in the January 2021 Runoff Election.

“…the challenge to their eligibility will not be sustained absent specific evidence of ineligibility. Such specific evidence shall not include the appearance of a voter’s name or other information on the NCOA registry,” Gardner wrote in her order.

Should the Board obtain evidence of ineligibility, the voter must be advised of this evidence by the Board by phone and in writing by Jan. 6, 2021 at 5 p.m. EST, Gardner ordered.

The Muscogee County Board of Elections and Registrations released a statement following the order saying:

The Muscogee County Board of Elections is pleased that Judge Abrams Gardner’s Order dissolves the previous temporary restraining order and allows the Muscogee County Board of Elections and Registration to resume the use of provisional ballots and its adjudication of the election challenge. This is a substantial victory for the Board and demonstrates that the lawsuit is based on a false narrative and that the temporary restraining order should never have been entered. The Board will continue to fight Plaintiffs’ baseless allegations. As has always been the case, not a single voter has been or will be removed from the voter rolls as a result of the election challenge. The Board will also consider its appellate options, including the issue of Judge Abrams Gardner’s decision not to recuse herself from this matter.

If provided with notice of evidence, voters will be able to present evidence in defense of their right to vote in Muscogee County by:

Appearing at a hearing in person or virtually until Jan. 8, 2021 at 4 p.m. EST

Emailing the information to Nancy Boren, the Director of the Muscogee County Board of Elections, Jan. 8, 2021 by 5 p.m. EST

Faxing the information to the Board on Jan. 8, 2021 by 5 p.m. EST

Mailing the information to Elections and Registration at a P.O. Box by Jan. 8, 2021 by 5 p.m. EST

Read the full order here:

Additionally, in response to a motion filed by the Board that Judge Gardner recuse herself due to her sister, Stacy Abrams’s, work to increase voter turnout and a similar lawsuit heading to court in North Georgia, Gardner denied the motion for recusal.

Read the full response to the motion for recusal here: