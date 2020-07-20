Judge to hear arguments in Atlanta mask mandate lawsuit

Georgia

by: Associated Press, KATE BRUMBACK

Posted: / Updated:
Brian Kemp

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp returns to his office after giving a coronavirus briefing at the Capitol Friday, July 17, 2020, in Atlanta. Kemp is suing Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms over its face mask mandate. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) – A judge plans to hear arguments on an emergency request by Georgia’s governor to stop Atlanta from enforcing a mandate to wear a mask in public and other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic while a lawsuit on the issue is pending.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kelly Ellerbe has scheduled a hearing on Gov. Brian Kemp’s motion for 11 a.m. Tuesday.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the members of the City Council, Kemp argues that local leaders don’t have the legal authority to change or ignore his executive orders.

