Judge won’t suspend GA handgun carry law during virus emergency

ATLANTA (AP) – A judge has declined to suspend a Georgia law that requires people to have a license to carry a handgun.

A gun rights group sued over what it says is an improper suspension of the processing of gun carry licenses resulting from an emergency response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Georgia law says gun owners don’t need a carry license to have weapons in their homes, cars and places of business.

But if they want to carry a weapon elsewhere, they must have a carry license.

In an order issued Monday, the judge declined to suspend the state’s carry law during the state of emergency.