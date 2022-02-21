Jury adjourns for day without verdict in Ahmaud Arbery case

FILE – This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows from left, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. Legal experts say federal hate crimes charges in the 2020 chase and killing of Ahmaud Arbery could prove more difficult to prosecute than the fall murder trial that ended in convictions of three white men. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 in U.S. District Court in Brunswick, Georgia.(Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File)





BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) – A jury in Georgia has adjourned without a verdict in the federal hate crimes trial over the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

A U.S. District Court judge dismissed the jury Monday evening after about three hours of deliberations that followed closing arguments in the case.

The jury will reconvene Tuesday morning at the courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia. Three white men were already convicted of murder months ago for chasing and killing the 25-year-old Black man.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and chased Arbery after spotting him running in their neighborhood almost two years ago.

A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the pursuit and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael killing Arbery with a shotgun.