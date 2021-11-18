 

JUST IN: Defense attorneys rest in trial over Arbery’s death

Georgia

by: RUSS BYNUM and JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press

during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) – Defense attorneys for the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery rested Thursday after calling a total of seven witnesses.

The people who testified in the men’s defense included the man who fatally shot Arbery, Travis McMichael.

Six neighbors testified about their concerns regarding crime in the neighborhood.

McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old Black man in a pickup truck after he ran past their home from the house under construction.

A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase in his own truck and recorded cellphone video.

All of the defendants are white.

