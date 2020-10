Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks to supporters at a campaign event Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee and U.S. Senator Kamala is scheduled to make a stop in Atlanta Friday, October 23.

She has an early vote launch mobilization rally planned for 5:00 p.m. at Morehouse College. Harris’ camp says she also will participate in a virtual Biden for President finance event.

WRBL News Three will have more on Harris’ visit at 11/10 central.