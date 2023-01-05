ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s state government ended the 2022 budget year in June with $6.6 billion in surplus cash.

Gov. Brian Kemp has plans to spend more than $3 billion through a combination of one-time tax givebacks.

That includes replacing $1.7 billion in fuel tax revenues the state didn’t collect, and granting $1 billion apiece of income tax and property tax rebates.

But even that bonanza would leave about $3 billion that could be spent, saved or given away. And barring a sharp economic setback, Georgia is likely to run a surplus again in this year.