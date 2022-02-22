Kemp awards $422M to aid Georgia water and sewer projects

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov Brian Kemp is awarding $422 million from federal coronavirus relief funds to more than 100 water and sewer projects concentrated in rural Georgia.

It’s the second major round of funds that Kemp has handed out. He earlier awarded $408 million in federal money to expand high-speed internet access, also mostly in rural areas.

Kemp still plans to hand out a third round of funding to offset negative economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The biggest project is $49 million awarded to Albany State University and the state Environmental Protection Division to reduce reliance on the surface waters of the Flint River basin.