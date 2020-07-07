Kemp declares State of Emergency, authorizes activation of 1,000 National Guard Troops

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – In the wake of weekend violence, Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency for Georgia.

On Monday, Gov. Kemp issued Executive Order 07.06.20.01. In addition to declaring a State of Emergency, the order also authorizes the activation of as many as 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops.

Gov. Kemp’s Office says over the July Fourth weekend, 30 Georgians were wounded by gunfire, with five people confirmed to have died.

Among those who lost their lives was eight-year-old Secoriea Turner. The little girl died when shots were fired at a car in which she was a passenger.

The driver of that car was trying to get through an illegal barricade placed near the Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta where Rayshard Brooks was killed.

“Peaceful protests were hijacked by criminals with a dangerous, destructive agenda. Now, innocent Georgians are being targeted, shot, and left for dead,” said Gov. Kemp. “This lawlessness must be stopped and order restored in our capital city. I have declared a State of Emergency and called up the Georgia Guard because the safety of our citizens comes first. This measure will allow troops to protect state property and dispatch state law enforcement officers to patrol our streets. Enough with the tough talk. We must protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians.”

The Georgia National Guard will provide support at state buildings, including the Georgia State Capitol, Georgia Department of Public Safety Headquarters, and Governor’s Mansion. This aid will allow state law enforcement personnel to increase patrols on roadways and throughout communities, especially those in the City of Atlanta.