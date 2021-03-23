Kemp expands vaccine eligibility to all adults over age of 16 in Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults over the age of 16. The expanded availability for the vaccine begins Thursday, March 25.

Kemp made the announcement Tuesday afternoon while giving an update on the state’s vaccination efforts. He was be joined by Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings

Georgia joins Mississippi and Alaska in opening the vaccine to all adults.

So far, more than one million Georgians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. More than two million have received a first dose of the vaccine.

This week, Georgia received more that 450,000 vaccine doses and is expecting to get more of the Pfizer vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week.

Toomey said hospitalizations are down 40% in Georgia. She also said outbreaks in Georgia have decreased.

According to Toomey, Georgia has seen 365 cases of the COVID-19 variants, including 300 of the United Kingdom variant, 15 of the South Africa variant, and one of the Brazil variant.

Kemp said he will be getting a vaccination on Friday in Waycross.