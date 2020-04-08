Kemp extends statewide shelter in place order through April 30

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will extend the statewide shelter in place orders through April 30. The restrictions of the current order will not change, the time is only being pushed back.

“Today I’m also signing an executive order to activate an additional 1,000 National Guard members to assist in the C OVID-19 emergency response. In accordance with Publich ealth recommendations, I’m also extending the stateweide shelter in place until April 30, 2020. All of the provisions shelter in place order will remain in effect,” Kemp said, explaining the adjustment to the extension.

Kemp said he had heard concerns from his constituents and some state lawmakers about Georgia becoming a “vacation destination,” so he has issued an additional Executive Order to manage fears that some residents may have amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“…in accordance with public health guidance, I’ve also signed an Executive Order, to suspend short term vacation rentals across Georgia. To stop the spread of COVID-19 no vacation rentals shall occur in Georgia starting at midnight, 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 30,” Kemp said.

The governor defined vacation rental as any transaction to lease or license residential property for residential or vacation purposes, facilitated by a third party or broker for thirty days or less between a corporation, partnership person or other entity and private person.

Some exceptions to the rule were listed out during the announcement. The order does not include:

Hotels

Extended Stay Hotels

Motels

Campgrounds

Purely commercial transactions

The order also did not include any vacation rental which has been fully paid and executed or agreed to before 12 a.m. on Thursday, April 9. Additionally, the order did not restrict leases for property to be used as a primary place of residence.

“All state, county, and local law enforcement are authorized to enforce this order. At no time shall law enforcement or any other state or local official be allowed to dispossess or evict occupants of a vacation rental,” Kemp said.

During the question and answer session that followed Kemp’s announcements, reporters asked about the state of information relating to COVID-19 cases in the state of Georgia and discrepancies and lags from local to state departments.

“Our data are not realtime. Not for cases. Not for deaths. Whether it’s that death or any other case, you have to realize our data are the most accurate source of information but there is some delay for us to verify everything, including the actual cases themselves,” said Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Health.

Stay with News 3 as we bring you more details on the upcoming orders from the governor following the completion of his press conference, along with the full announcement.