 

Kemp: Georgia to cut jobless benefits to push people to work

Georgia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is cutting off a federal unemployment program that provides a $300-a-week boost to people on the jobless rolls as June 26.

The state is also cutting off programs that pay federal money to people not usually eligible for state unemployment or who have been on jobless aid for longer than the state provides.

The moves could reduce incomes of about 390,000 jobless Georgians. Gov. Brian Kemp and Labor Commissioner Mark Butler announced the withdrawals Thursday.

They say worker-hungry employers are demanding the state do more to force people into the workforce.

Advocates for keeping the benefits say it’s too soon to remove support, especially for women struggling to provide child care.

