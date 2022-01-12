Kemp names 2 new regents as chancellor impasse lingers

FILE-Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Marietta, Ga. Kemp’s office said on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 that the Republican governor will support a proposed law to make Juneteenth a 13th paid holiday for Georgia state workers, commemorating the end of slavery. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) – Gov. Brian Kemp is naming two new members to seven-year terms on the Board of Regents, which governs the University System of Georgia. Kemp on Wednesday named Richard “Tim” Evans to the seat representing Georgia’s 6th Congressional District in suburban Atlanta.

Jim Syfan was named to northeast Georgia’s 9th Congressional District seat. They replace two regents whose terms expired earlier this month.

Both Syfan and Evans have given Kemp’s political campaigns thousands of dollars. Regents must still decide on a permanent chancellor for the system.

Former Gov. Sonny Perdue sought the post, but his bid was apparently stymied by opposition from some regents.

Regents instead appointed Teresa MacCartney as acting chancellor on June 30.

