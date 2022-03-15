HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — During a quick campaign stop in Harris County, Governor Brian Kemp addressed comments from presumptive Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams.

Monday, Abrams attacked the governor’s handling of the pandemic in Georgia’s schools, calling for more statewide control.

“We need a governor who doesn’t leave it to every single school system to figure out what they want because he’s too lazy or too inept to decide what should be done,” Abrams said.

In an exclusive interview with News 3, here is what the governor said.

“Well, she obviously doesn’t like local control,” Kemp responded. “I think most of the educators I am talking to, our superintendents, teachers, local school boards that are elected to represent the schools, want local control.”

Kemp didn’t stop there.

“I believe they know our kids better than Stacey Abrams or state government does,: he said. “…. But that is who she is. She is a big government person. And she wants the government to make every decision in your life for you.”

Before Kemp can get to a November rematch with Abrams, he must first fight off a challenge from former U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

That is why stops in places like Harris Country are so important.

Harris County is the heart of the Republican base. And Kemp found political support from Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley. Jolley hosted a meet and greet in the county courthouse.

Harris County is a Republican stronghold and a place Kemp likes to go deer hunting.

Against Abrams in 20-18, Kemp got 74 percent of the nearly 15,000 ballots cast in Harris County.

In January 2021, Perdue got 73 percent of the nearly 18,000 Harris County ballots in his runoff loss to Jon Ossoff.

“God’s country,” Kemp said of Harris County. “Good people. Been here many times. The sheriff is helping us with the meet and greet today. Mike and I go back to the mid, I know early 2000s. Just a great guy. But it’s a great community. Spent a lot of time over here. Done a little deer hunting over here, too.”