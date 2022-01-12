Kemp seeks $1.6B in Georgia tax rebates worth $250 or $500

Millions of families received payments of up to $300 per child each month since July, but some eligible families have yet to see a penny. Others haven’t received all of the money. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

ATLANTA (AP) – Gov. Brian Kemp wants to use $1.6 billion of Georgia’s $2.2 billion in spare cash to give rebates in April on state income taxes.

The Republican told the Georgia Chamber of Commerce that he wants to give a $250 rebate to every single person filing state income taxes and $500 to every household filing jointly.

The money would come from part of the huge budget surplus the state ran last year.

Kemp also proposed $5,000 pay raises last week for employees of state agencies.

And he wants to push his proposed $2,000 pay raise for teachers into the current budget year by paying a onetime $2,000 bonus now.

