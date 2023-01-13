ATLANTA (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp said two fatalities have been reported after a severe storm system swept through North and Central Georgia Thursday afternoon.

“Unfortunately it’s been a tragic night and morning in our state,” Kemp told reporters Friday.

The governor said the deaths include a 5-year-old killed by a falling tree and a Georgia Department of Transportation employee who was responding to the storm.

Kemp has declared a state of emergency to free up resources for the storm response.

Georgia Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Stallings said four tornado tracks have been confirmed across the state. One of the hardest hit areas is Spaulding County, where a rotation at one point spread five miles wide.

Stallings said the storm system displaced residents from at least 50 homes.

The governor and other state officials will be surveying storm damage via a helicopter tour Friday.

“As we continue to address the needs of affected communities and citizens, Marty and I are asking everyone to keep their fellow Georgians and first responders in their thoughts and prayers,” Kemp tweeted.

The storm system also killed at least six people in central Alabama where tornadoes left severe damage.