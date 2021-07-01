Kemp signs executive orders, ends public health state of emergency

In this Feb. 11, 2020, photo, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp speaks during a dedication of the state’s new Nathan Deal Judicial Center in Atlanta. Georgia election officials are postponing the state’s March 24 presidential primaries until May because of fears over the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Amis)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has signed two new executive orders in the state’s ongoing economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, effective July 1, 2021.

Executive Order 06.30.21.01 details ending the public health state of emergency in Georgia as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Effective midnight tonight, the public health state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will end in the state of Georgia,” said Gov. Kemp. “From the beginning of our fight against this deadly enemy, my office has worked alongside countless hardworking Georgians in the public and private sector to implement a measured approach to protecting both lives and livelihoods. The public health state of emergency was absolutely vital to those efforts, and I thank the General Assembly for the trust they placed in my office last spring.”

Kemp states that Georgians are getting back to normal, citing the state’s number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths at an all time low. He also shares the state’s vaccinations are on the rise.

“These new executive orders will enable the state to make that transition as easy as possible for our healthcare infrastructure, our job creators and the supply chains they rely on, and Georgians getting back in the workforce. The people of our state have shown their resilience over the last 16 months, and I am truly grateful to them for the sacrifices they made each and every day to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their fellow Georgians. Now, we must commit to working together to ensure Georgia’s best and brightest days are ahead.”

In a press release, the governor’s office states the new “State of Emergency Executive Order for Continued COVID-19 Economic Recovery” will allow the state to continue responding to the negative economic, supply chain, and healthcare infrastructure impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kemp also signed Executive Order 06.30.21.02, Rule Suspensions Executive Order, which continues various regulatory provisions from the public health state of emergency into the new state of emergency, including provisions related to expanded licensure of medical professionals, unemployment insurance, remote notarization, emergency management designation for medical providers and facilities, remote grand jury proceedings, and vaccine administration.

