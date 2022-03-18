



ATLANTA (AP) – Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a law suspending Georgia’s fuel tax through May 31.

Lawmakers in both chambers of the General Assembly approved House Bill 304 without opposition.

They were seeking to give motorists a break from high gas prices.

Georgia’s gasoline price includes a federal tax of 18.4 cents per gallon and a state tax of 29.1 cents per gallon.

It could take some time for consumers to see relief, because gas stations now are selling fuel taxed earlier at the wholesale level.

Suspending collections could cost the state up to $400 million in roadbuilding money.

Kemp plans to use a previous budget surplus to make up the shortfall.