GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed off on a bill Tuesday afternoon allowing students to opt out of public school mask mandates.

Senate Bill 514, also known as the “Unmask Georgia Students Act” would make it illegal for public schools to institute a mask mandate without including an opt-out clause.

The governor says medical decisions should be left to the parents, rather than schools or local governments.



Governor Kemp also cites decreasing COVID-19 cases as proof that it’s time to move on from mask mandates.

“We will ensure that parents have the final say when it comes to the health and well-being of their child,” said Kemp. “Throughout the last two years, Georgia led the nation by standing up for a citizen’s right to choose how to best protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Critics of the bill argue it will make it harder to protect students from future COVID-19 surges.



“It is very concerning going to have any mask requirements that school districts to protect the health and safety of educators be less effective,” said Lisa Morgan, President of the Georgia Association of Educators.

The act will be in effect through June of 2027.