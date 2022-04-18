COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will be in Columbus later Monday afternoon to sign a key piece of his legislative agenda into law.

The governor will be at the National Infantry Museum, where he will sign a bill that will exempt taxes on some military retirement pay.

The bill was sponsored by House Rules Committee Chairman Richard Smith – a Columbus Republican — and has been talked about for more than 15 years.

Kemp’s signing ceremony just off the Fort Benning gate is symbolic. Smith pushed for it to be held there.