ATLANTA (WSAV) — Gov. Brian Kemp and the state’s constitutional officers were officially inaugurated in Atlanta at Georgia State University’s Convocation Center.

Many others including the state’s insurance commissioner, labor commissioner, agriculture commissioner, secretary of state, attorney general, state school superintendent, speaker of the house and lieutenant governor who took their oath to serve Georgians for the next four years.

Kemp took a moment to thank the people of Georgia for their support for the past four years.

“My hair has gotten grayer, my face has more wrinkles and as you know my family and I have taken our fair share of arrows,” Kemp said.

State leaders highlighted key accomplishments in the peach state including being the number one place to do business for nine years and having the lowest unemployment rate in history.

“We could not have anticipated the historic challenges and tremendous headwinds that the Peach State would face throughout my first term in office,” Kemp said. “But thanks to the character of our people and the determination of public servants and local heroes in every corner of our state, I believe now, more than ever, Georgia’s best days are ahead of us.”

Kemp prioritized public safety and things he plans to continue to tackle including reducing crime and human trafficking.

“We stood with law enforcement to crack down on violent crime and keep our families and our communities safe,” Kemp said. “We safe guarded the economic freedoms and success of Georgians, leading our state to break record after record and set an example for the rest of the nation.”

The ceremony also featured a parade of colors and musical performances by the University of Georgia.

Also at Thursday’s swearing in ceremony was Atlanta’s Mayor Andre Dickens and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.