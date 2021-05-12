Kemp waives Georgia gas tax for now due to pipeline outage

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he’s suspending state taxes on motor fuels through Saturday to offset increasing prices after a computer hack shut down a pipeline that carries fuel to much of Georgia.

The Republican says he wants to provide price relief from increasing fuel prices because of the Colonial Pipeline outage.

Georgia collects a gasoline tax of 28.7 cents a gallon and a diesel tax of 32.2 cents a gallon.

Kemp is urging people not to hoard gasoline, saying he expected quick relief from the supply crunch.

Kemp’s order also waives weight limits on tanker trucks that carry fuel to stations, saying he wants to maximize deliveries by truck.