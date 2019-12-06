Kennesaw State University pays $145,000 to settle anthem protest case

Breaking News
Investigation underway in Hamden may be connected to missing Ansonia girl
Georgia

by: Associated Press

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) – Kennesaw State University’s decision to remove its cheerleaders from the field after they protested police brutality during the national anthem has cost Georgia taxpayers $145,000 in a legal settlement.

Former cheerleader Tommia Dean will get $93,000 of the award, with the rest going to her attorneys.

The Marietta Daily Journal obtained a copy of the settlement Wednesday through an Open Records Act request.

The cheerleaders were ordered off the field during pre-game activities after five of them took a knee in 2017.

They were allowed back after the University System of Georgia determined their protests were protected by the U.S. Constitution.

