KIA America launches rebranding

WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – KIA America recently announced they are rebranding, which includes a new logo, slogan, and many new initiatives. The rebranding is part is a $25 billion transformative strategy called Plan S to go along with the visible changes KIA is making.

Locally, the KIA plant in West Point has changed its name to “KIA Georgia” for a simpler appearance. They intend to continue making all the cars in high demand like the Sorrento, Telluride and K5.

“With Plan S and our brand relaunch here at KIA Georgia, our team members have a new wave of enthusiasm as we get ready for the next several years. It’s going to be an exciting time and I know the great team here at KIA Georgia, we’re going to have a lot of success,” said Patrick Sands, the Manager within the Team Relations Department in the Communications Section of KIA Georgia.

Within the next 10 years, KIA plans to have 11 electric vehicles on their line available for customers.

A new slogan was included in the rebranding, “Movement that Inspires”. KIA hopes to increase mobility in customers and continue to provide them with cars like the Sorrento, K5, and Telluride.

The new logo means “to rise” and the characters enforce what KIA hopes their cars demonstrate: stability, power and energy.

KIA America is also celebrating two consecutive months of record breaking sales. In March 2021, the company sold 68,000 cars and beat that with a total of 70,000 sold cars in April 2021.