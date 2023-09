WESTPOINT, Ga. (WRBL) – KIA has released a statement regarding the continuation of production following the cybersecurity incident that halted manufacturing.

“On Wednesday, Kia Georgia was alerted by a supplier of a cybersecurity issue that resulted in a disruption to our regular production schedule. Production resumed at the plant on Thursday morning. Kia Georgia will continue to work closely with the supplier to minimize further impact.”

– Patrick Sands with KIA