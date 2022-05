DALTON, Ga. (AP) — A Korean solar panel maker will expand its presence in Georgia by building a new $171 million plant next to an existing factory.

Qcells is a unit of Hanwha Solutions. The company made the announcement Thursday.

Qcells says the new plant will open in the first half of 2023 and will hire 470 people.

The company already has 750 workers at its existing factory in the northwest city of Dalton.