LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange College on Tuesday released new guidelines for parking and tailgating during high school football games on Friday nights.

The college says the new rules are in place “to provide a safe and secure environment and to protect and preserve the property of LaGrange College.”

The guidelines listed below are set to go into effect this upcoming Friday night.

Parking will only be allowed in designated lots and in parking spaces. Parking on the grass or curbs will not be allowed.

Parking in the Callaway Auditorium lot will be $10 per vehicle

Parking in the Cleaveland Field lot and Westside lot will be $5 per vehicle.

Patrons wishing to set up a tailgate will pay a $15 fee in the Callaway lot and a $10 fee in the Cleaveland and Westside lots.

Parking is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parking may begin at 4 PM on gameday.

Patrons wishing to set up a tailgate prior to 4 PM gameday, must pay the $15 tailgate fee online. Tailgate setup will be allowed up to 24 hours before game time.

Trashcans will be dispersed throughout each lot, and a dumpster will be placed behind Callaway Auditorium. Patrons are asked to place all trash in receptacles before entering the game.

Any vehicle parked illegally will be towed by A LaGrange Towing at the owner’s expense.

As the new rules go into effect, Synergy Security Services will oversee parking services for the college during high school football games. Anyone with additional questions can contact Synergy Security Services at 706-880-8911.