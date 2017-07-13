LaGrange couple rescued by human chain in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Two of the eight swimmers were taken to Bay Medical Sacred Heart with breathing difficulties. One remains in the hospital, but Brittany Monroe is back home in Georgia.

News 3’s sister station WMBB spoke with Monroe on the phone about her extraordinary rescue.

It’s a picture perfect day in Panama City Beach. Yellow flags flying above the County Pier Monday as families enjoy the rather calm Gulf waters. But it’s quite the 180 from Saturday afternoon.

“It seemed very ok where me and my wife went out to but a little ways out was two kids on the boogey board screaming for help and nobody was around,” says Brittany Monroe.

Brittany Monroe and her wife Tabatha were visiting the beach from LaGrange. They tried to swim over to the kids.

“The more we tried to swim in, the further we went out,” says Monroe.

Eight people ended up stranded in a rip current trying to help. Others on the shore called 911.

“We went into panic mode,” says Monroe.

Panama City Beach police and Florida Fish and Wildlife officers were on the way, but onlookers took matters into their own hands.

Rosalind Beckton took photos of people creating a human chain in the water. With each photo, the chain gets longer until they reached and rescued every swimmer.

“All grabbed arm to arm and got them out there to the kids. They got them in first and started working on them and getting them in,” says Monroe.

It’s a lesson on the force of mother nature, ending with a reminder of bravery and compassion.

“It felt awesome. I felt like God heard our prayers,” says Monroe.

Since Monroe when straight to the hospital, she didn’t get a chance to thank those who formed the human chain, but she says her and her wife are grateful for those who saved her life.