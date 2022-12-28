LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Dec. 26, around 4:45 p.m., the LaGrange Police Department was dispatched to 515 Boulevard St. regarding a report of a structure fire.

According to the fire department, while units were responding to the initial report, Troup County 911 alerted that there may be a person trapped inside the building.

Two fire crews with the LaGrange Fire Department, Engine 4 and 5 responded to the scene initially, with Engine 4 tackling heavy smoke oozing from the second floor of the building. Engine 5 assisted with searching for occupants.

The next arriving companies with the LaGrange Fire Department established and secured a water supply, deployed additional hose lines, and continued the search for occupants on the second floor.

A victim was later located in an upstairs room in a collapse zone, and two police officers were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation after going inside the structural fire before fire crews arrived. Both police officers were discharged and later returned to the scene.

The LaGrange Fire Department estimates the pre-incident value of the residence at $122,300, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.