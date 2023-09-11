LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Fire Department is set to host its 2023 Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. at the Callaway Stadium at 801 Dallis Street.

The fire department says the event is open to the public, and the entry fee is $25 via check or cash per person. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Terry Farrell Firefighter Fund.

Interested individuals can register on the event day at 8 a.m. since no pre-registration forms are available. T-shirts will also be available for purchase at the event.

The fire department says that attendees can climb 2,200 steps, equivalent to the 110 flights of stairs in the Twin Towers.