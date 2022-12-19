The Red Cross expressed their gratitude for the LaGrange Fire Department hosting a drive during the holiday season.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Fire Department announced it would host a blood drive this Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lagrange Fire Department’s Training Room located at 115 Hill Street.

According to the fire department, walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are encouraged.

If interested, you can make an appointment by visiting www.redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. The fire department also encourages interested individuals to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questions at www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.

For more information regarding this upcoming event, contact LaGrange Fire Department Accreditation Manager Mike Webb at 706-883-2666 or email at mwebb@lagrangega.org.