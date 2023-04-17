LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The city of Lagrange announced its plans to open late on Friday following a city-wide event held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the city of LaGrange, numerous city employees will be on the community’s main thoroughfares to pick up and collect litter.

The city is also inviting community members and local businesses to participate in the event. Interested individuals can participate in the following ways:

Participants are asked to arrive in front of LaGrange City Hall at 8 a.m. on Friday. The city says a ceremony will be held, and participants will leave afterward to pick up litter in the area.

The city of LaGrange will broadcast the morning ceremony on its Facebook page. Interested individuals can watch the ceremony here.

For pickup supplies to collect litter, interested individuals can contact Parks Director Michael Coniglio via email at mconiglio@lagrangega.org.

The city is also encouraging participants to sign-up with LaGrange for another litter cleanup. If you’re interested in scheduling to participate in future litter cleanup events, you can contact Parks Director Coniglio.

Following the cleanup, the city employees and volunteers are invited to the Sweetland Amphitheatre, where lunch will be served before city employees return to work at 1 p.m.

Following the event, city offices will open at 1 p.m.