LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A LaGrange man was one of 18 people to die in the state of Georgia over the July 4 holiday weekend, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

On Saturday, July 1, a man driving a Ford Fusion hit several mailboxes on Upper Glass Bridge Road.

The vehicle came to a stop in a ditch. The driver was taken to the hospital where he died the following day.

As of 12 a.m. on July 5, the Georgia Department of Public Safety reported 18 fatalities over the holiday weekend which began Friday, June 30, at 6 p.m., and ended last night at midnight.

Last year, troopers investigated 11 deaths.

WRBL will keep you updated as the Georgia Department of Public Safety continues gathering numbers for fatalities, crashes and DUIs over the holiday period.