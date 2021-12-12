LaGrange man stabbed in neck and ear

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) — A LaGrange man was stabbed on Dec. 12 at 7:06 p.m. during a confrontation with a potentially inebriated man.

The suspect, Darien Lipscomb, returned home and began arguing with Robert Parks. Lipscomb grabbed a steak knife, then stabbed Parks.

Lipscomb fled the scene. He has not been apprehended at this time.

The LaGrange Police Department responded to the incident and found Parks with stabs wounds to both his neck and ear. He was transported to Well Star Medical Center and treated for non-lethal injuries.

Warrants have been issued for Lipscomb. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2620 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

