LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Monday, the Lagrange Police Department and the Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced they are restarting their Explorer Post Program.

The program is associated with Learning for Life, a part of the Boy Scouts of America. The program offers a non-sworn volunteer opportunity for young women and men between the ages of 14 and 20 and allows participants to receive law enforcement learning experience and training.

The Lagrange Police Department and the Troup County Sheriff’s Office will cover most of the cost for things needed to participate, such as uniforms and dues.

The meeting will be on April 12, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Police Substation located at the AMC Theater on 201 Main Street in Lagrange, Georgia.

For additional information, interested participants can contact Lt. Marshall McCoy (LPD) at (706) 883-2642 or email: mmccoy@lagrangega.org or Sgt. Stewart Smith at 706-883-1616, email ssmith1@troupcountyga.gov.