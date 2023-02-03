LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) announced the retirement of LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar after nearly 50 years of service in law enforcement, with 28 of those years serving the LaGrange Police Department on Friday.

According to LPD, LaGrange City Manager Tom Hall hired Chief Dekmar in 1995. Dekmar’s experience in law enforcement includes ten years as a Wyoming police officer and investigator. Dekmar also served 36 years in Georgia law enforcement as a police officer, detective, division commander, and chief of police for the city of LaGrange.

Chief Dekmar graduated from the FBI Nation Academy and FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar. Additionally, Dekmar severe as a Federal Monitor for the DOJ Civil Rights Division.

Chief Dekmar also helped create the Community Outreach Division with the LaGrange Police Department to address social issues to prevent and combat crime. Chief Dekmar led the effort for LPD and the LaGrange Fire Department’s accreditation as well.

Through Chief Dekmar’s leadership, LPD received its 8th CALEA Accreditation in 2021. Chief Dekmar also aimed and worked on healing wounds within the community through programs, including the Racial Trustbuilding Initiative.

According to LPD, the City of LaGrange continues to search for a Police Chief, and LPD Captain Dale Strickland is currently serving as the Interim Police Chief.