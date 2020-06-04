LaGrange Police investigating after man found dead on train tracks

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway in LaGrange after a man is found dead on railroad tracks near Jefferson Street bridge Wednesday night.

The victim has been identified as Lucious M. Cheeks, age 23. Police say Cheeks’ body was found last night after they were called out to investigate a person being hit by a train. Police arrived at 11:22 p.m. to the area of Jenkins Street near Vernon Road, where Cheeks’ body was located.

Cheeks was pronounced dead at the scene by the Troup County Coroner’s Office.

The LaGrange Police Department is working with CSX train company in this ongoing investigation to determine exactly what occurred during this incident.

The victim’s body is being sent to the G.B.I. Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706)883-2603.