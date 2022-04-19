LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — LaGrange Police responded to an attempted robbery at the Bank of America on Main Street that took place on April 19 at around 2:09 p.m.

The suspect attempted to steal a large sum of money off of the victim as they left the bank. The victim struggled while the suspect tried to force their currency loose, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

At the time of the incident, there was a female patron with a child inside of the bank. The suspect allegedly returned to the bank shortly after the assault in order to pick them up, and they fled the scene in a dark colored four door vehicle.

LaGrange Police have not been able to identify the suspect at this time, although he has been described as follows:

Black male

20 to 30 years old

Approximately 170lbs

Approximately 5’9″

Black shirt, black hat

Authorities have also received characterization of the suspect’s acquaintance, who is described as a black female between 20 to 30 years old, with a stocky build, wearing a white shirt with black shorts.

The victim of the assault sustained injuries, and they received medical attention for those injuries. LaGrange Police are continuing to investigate the incident.